Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 2:38AM CST until January 11 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and Central Brewster County.

