Red Flag Warning issued January 11 at 2:38AM CST until January 11 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,
Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,
Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and
Central Brewster County.
* TIMING…Late Wednesday morning until Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* RFTI…4 or near critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.