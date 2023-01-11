Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 1:22PM CST until January 11 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.