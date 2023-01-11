Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 2:15PM MST until January 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the late
morning and early afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

