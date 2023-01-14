High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 1:57PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley,

Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel, Southwest

Desert/Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra

County Lakes, Northern Dona Ana County and Southern Dona Ana

County/Mesilla Valley Counties. In Texas, Western El Paso

County County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely, which

could reduce visibility.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.