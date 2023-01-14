High Wind Warning issued January 14 at 1:57PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected in the lowlands and 75 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, Southern

Tularosa Basin, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and Otero Mesa Counties.

In Texas, Eastern/Central El Paso County, Northern Hudspeth

Highlands/Hueco Mountains and Salt Basin Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely, which

could reduce visibility.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.