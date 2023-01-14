Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:33PM CST until January 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Sunday to midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Sunday night.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

