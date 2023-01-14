Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:33PM CST until January 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn
and Highway 54 Corridor and Davis Mountains Foothills, and
Eastern Culberson County.
* WHEN…From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Sunday to midnight CST /11 PM
MST/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.