Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:57PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Rio Grande Valley of

Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely, which

could reduce visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.