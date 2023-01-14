Wind Advisory issued January 14 at 1:57PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely, which
could reduce visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.