High Wind Warning issued January 15 at 3:39AM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Sierra, Otero, southern Hidalgo, Luna,

and Dona Ana counties. In Texas, El Paso and northern Hudspeth

Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely, which

could reduce visibility.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.