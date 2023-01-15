High Wind Warning issued January 15 at 3:39AM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Sierra, Otero, southern Hidalgo, Luna,
and Dona Ana counties. In Texas, El Paso and northern Hudspeth
Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely, which
could reduce visibility.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.