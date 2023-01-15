Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 1:45PM CST until January 15 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Northern Lea, Central Lea and Southern
Lea Counties. In Texas, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau,
Davis Mountains Foothills and Chisos Basin, and Central
Brewster County.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.