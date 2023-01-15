Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 3:08PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Northern Hidalgo County in New Mexico and the Rio

Grande Valley in southern El Paso County and most of southern

Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible,

especially near the Playa.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.