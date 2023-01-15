Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:19 PM
Published 3:08 PM

Wind Advisory issued January 15 at 3:08PM MST until January 15 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Northern Hidalgo County in New Mexico and the Rio
Grande Valley in southern El Paso County and most of southern
Hudspeth County.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will be possible,
especially near the Playa.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content