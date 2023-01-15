Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:05PM MST until January 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches below 7000 feet and 3 to 8 inches above 7000 feet in the
Gila region. In the Sacramento Mountains, 1 to 4 inches are
possible in and around Cloudcroft. Blowing snow with winds
gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…The Gila Region and Black Mountains and the Sacramento
Mountains above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Visibilities may occasionally drop below 1/4 mile due to
falling and blowing snow. Travel could be difficult. Very
strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power
lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.