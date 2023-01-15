Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 3:31AM MST until January 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5

inches. Blowing snow with winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…The Gila Region and Black Mountains above 7500 and the

Sacramento Mountains above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Widespread

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Visibilities

may occasionally drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing

snow. Travel could be difficult. Very strong winds could cause

extensive damage to trees and power lines.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road

conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com.