Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 6:10PM MST until January 17 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS…Driving will be difficult due to the combination of low visibility and potentially slick roadways. A Freezing Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

* WHERE…High elevations of the Sacramento mountains, especially Cloudcroft, NM.

