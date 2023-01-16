High Wind Warning issued January 16 at 2:07PM CST until January 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.