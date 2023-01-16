High Wind Warning issued January 16 at 2:52AM CST until January 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until late this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will
be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.