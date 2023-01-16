Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:52AM CST until January 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From early this morning to late this evening.

* WHERE…Most of southeast New Mexico, the Permian Basin, Upper Trans Pecos, and Davis Mountains.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

