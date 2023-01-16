Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 2:52AM CST until January 16 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of southeast New Mexico, the Permian Basin,
Upper Trans Pecos, and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From early this morning to late this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Small tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.