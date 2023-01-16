Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 4:04AM MST until January 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHEN… From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.

* WHAT.. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up 50 mph expected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.