Wind Advisory issued January 16 at 4:04AM MST until January 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT.. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Hudspeth and Southern Otero Counties.
* WHEN… From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.