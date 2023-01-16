Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:03PM MST until January 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 2 to 6 inches, mainly above 8000 feet

with lower totals above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Sacramento

Mountains Above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.