Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 11:03PM MST until January 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 to 6 inches, mainly above 8000 feet
with lower totals above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Sacramento
Mountains Above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.