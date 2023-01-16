Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 5:10AM MST until January 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches below 7000 feet and 3 to 8 inches above 7000 feet in
the Gila region. In the Sacramento Mountains, 3 to 5 inches
are possible above 7500 feet. Blowing snow and winds
diminishing late this evening.
* WHERE…The Gila Region and Black Mountains above 7000 feet
and the Sacramento Mountains above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and icy road conditions.
Visibilities may occasionally drop below 1/4 mile due to
falling and blowing snow. Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.