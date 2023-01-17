High Wind Warning issued January 17 at 2:08PM CST until January 18 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…In the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, west winds 45 to

60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. Elsewhere, west winds

30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of the higher elevations and adjacent plains

of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly

hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are

likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these

mountainous areas. Blowing dust could reduce visibility across

the plains.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.