Precipitation will gradually taper off tonight for the area. Freezing temperatures will be seen areawide by morning, allowing for any roads that do not dry to freeze and become slick. Widespread ice is not expected, but these conditions could lead to black ice, which is patchy ice on roadways, sidewalks, or other surfaces that cannot be easily seen.

