Wind Advisory issued January 17 at 1:33PM MST until January 18 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, East Slopes of the Sacramento Mountains
Below 7500 Feet and the Otero Mesa. In Texas, Highlands of
Hudspeth County and the Salt Basin..
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…the strongest winds are expected on
Wednesday afternoon across the eastern portions of Hudspeth
County. Some isolated locations in far eastern Hudspeth and the
Otero Mesa may have gusts close to 60 mph.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.