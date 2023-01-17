Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 6:00AM MST until January 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 4 to 6 inches, mainly above 7000 feet
with lower totals above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit
http://nmroads.com.