Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 6:00AM MST until January 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Periods of snow and blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 4 to 6 inches, mainly above 7000 feet

with lower totals above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down

tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road

conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit

http://nmroads.com.