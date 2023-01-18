High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 1:45AM CST until January 18 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph are
expected.
* WHERE…The Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 10 PM CST /9
PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly
hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are
likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these
mountainous areas. Blowing dust could reduce visibility across
the plains.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.