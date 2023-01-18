High Wind Warning issued January 18 at 1:45AM CST until January 18 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Winds will be particularly hazardous at higher elevations where the strongest winds are likely to occur. Be especially careful driving in these mountainous areas. Blowing dust could reduce visibility across the plains. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHEN…From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ this morning to 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/ this evening.

* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph are expected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.