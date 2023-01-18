Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 1:45AM CST until January 18 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Scurry and Mitchell Counties, and Presidio Valley.
* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Blowing dust could reduce visibility across the
plains.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.