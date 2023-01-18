Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 1:45AM CST until January 18 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Scurry and Mitchell Counties, and Presidio Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing dust could reduce visibility across the

plains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.