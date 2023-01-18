Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 18 at 2:06AM CST until January 18 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

CCA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Scurry and Mitchell Counties, and Presidio Valley.

* WHEN…From 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ to 10 PM CST /9 PM MST/
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Blowing dust could reduce visibility across the plains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

