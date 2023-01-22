Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 10:33PM MST until January 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.