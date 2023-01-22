Skip to Content
January 23, 2023 6:19 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 10:33PM MST until January 24 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley and Eastern Black Range Foothills
Counties.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

