Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 2:46PM MST until January 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Monday to noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.