Winter Storm Warning issued January 23 at 12:12PM MST until January 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along
US-82, US-70, and NM-244. Snowy conditions will impact the
morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally heavier amounts of up to 12 inches
are possible above 9000 feet ASL and north toward Ruidoso.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.