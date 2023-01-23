Winter Storm Warning issued January 23 at 9:55PM MST until January 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains in northeast Otero County.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially along US-

82, US-70, and NM-244. Snowy conditions will impact the

morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally heavier amounts of up to 12

inches are possible above 9000 feet ASL and north toward

Ruidoso.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.