Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 12:12PM MST until January 24 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches,
with higher amounts over the Black Range.
* WHERE…Portions of the Gila Highlands in Northern Grant and
Western Sierra Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel may become difficult along state
highways 15, 35, and 152. Mountains passes may become impassable
overnight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.