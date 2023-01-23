Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 12:12PM MST until January 24 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2
inches.
* WHERE…Central Tularosa Basin in northwest Otero County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact Tuesday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to snow overnight along
US-54. Light snow accumulations are expected Alamogordo and
Tularosa.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.