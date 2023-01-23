Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
New
Published 12:12 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 12:12PM MST until January 24 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2
inches.

* WHERE…Central Tularosa Basin in northwest Otero County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to snow overnight along
US-54. Light snow accumulations are expected Alamogordo and
Tularosa.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content