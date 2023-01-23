Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:29PM CST until January 24 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM CST /5 PM
MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Be especially
cautious on bridges and overpasses which are prone to becoming
icy when winter weather occurs.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.