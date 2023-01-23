Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 2:45AM CST until January 24 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening to 6 PM CST /5 PM
MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.