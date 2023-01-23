Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 9:55PM MST until January 24 at 6:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

inches, with higher amounts over the Black Range.

* WHERE…Portions of the Gila Highlands in Northern Grant and

Western Sierra Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact Monday evening and Tuesday morning

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel may become difficult along state

highways 15, 35, and 152. Mountains passes may become

impassable overnight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.