Wind Advisory issued January 24 at 2:22AM CST until January 24 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Pecos and Terrell Counties, and Reeves County Plains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.