Winter Storm Warning issued January 24 at 6:22AM MST until January 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one

inch.

* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Isolated greater amounts are possible.

Most of the heavy snow showers have ended. Snow showers will end

in the next few hours.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.