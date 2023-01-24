Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 2:24AM CST until January 24 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.