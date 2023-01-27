High Wind Warning issued January 27 at 1:33PM CST until January 28 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS… Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.