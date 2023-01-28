High Wind Warning issued January 28 at 1:11PM CST until January 28 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.