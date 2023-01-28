Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 4:45 AM

Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 4:45AM MST until January 28 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content