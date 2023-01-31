Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
February 1, 2023 6:43 AM
Published 11:06 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 11:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Wintry mix expected. Total accumulations of 1-2 inches
of snow along with freezing rain and sleet.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Otero County. In Texas,
Northern and Central Hudspeth County and Far Eastern El Paso
County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Bridges will
freeze before roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will occur mixed with rain on
and off. Sleet and freezing drizzle is also possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content