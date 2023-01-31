Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 11:06PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Wintry mix expected. Total accumulations of 1-2 inches

of snow along with freezing rain and sleet.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Otero County. In Texas,

Northern and Central Hudspeth County and Far Eastern El Paso

County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Bridges will

freeze before roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will occur mixed with rain on

and off. Sleet and freezing drizzle is also possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.