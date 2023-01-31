Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 1:50PM CST until February 2 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to

one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains and ice accumulations up to

a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway

54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.