Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 1:50PM CST until February 2 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains and ice accumulations up to
a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.