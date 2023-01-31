Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 1:50PM CST until February 2 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations up to a

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.