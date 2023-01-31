Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:08PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Icy conditions expected. Total freezing rain
accumulations less than 0.1 inch.
* WHERE…Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Rio Grande Valley of
Eastern Hudspeth County Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Bridges will
ice before roadways.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.