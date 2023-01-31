Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:08PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Icy conditions expected. Total freezing rain

accumulations less than 0.1 inch.

* WHERE…Southern Hudspeth Highlands and Rio Grande Valley of

Eastern Hudspeth County Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Bridges will

ice before roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.