Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:08PM MST until February 2 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Wintry mix expected. Total accumulations of 1-2 inches of
snow along with freezing rain and sleet.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Southern Otero County. In Texas, Northern
and Central Hudspeth County and Far Eastern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Bridges will freeze
before roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow will occur mixed with rain on
and off. Sleet and freezing drizzle is also possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.