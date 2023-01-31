Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:12AM CST until February 1 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less

than one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be

obtained by calling 800-452-9292.