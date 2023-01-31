Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 2:12AM CST until February 1 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less
than one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.