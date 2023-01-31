Skip to Content
February 1, 2023
Published 6:04 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 31 at 7:04PM CST until February 2 at 9:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up
to one inch in the Guadalupe Mountains and ice accumulations
up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway
54 Corridor, and Lower Brewster County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 800-452-9292.

