Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 10:52PM MST until February 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of
the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert,
Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County
Lakes, Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County,
Mesilla Valley Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.